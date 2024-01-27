OBC Leaders Criticize Maharashtra Government's Draft Notification on Maratha Reservation

Following a draft notification issued by the Maharashtra government concerning the Maratha reservation, leaders from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) have voiced their criticism. Cabinet minister and OBC leader, Chhagan Bhujbal, has slammed the notification as "illegal" and voiced concerns over the decision's sustainability in court.

Reservations and The Backlash

Bhujbal perceives this move, made under pressure from the Maratha community, as a potential blow to the OBC community's share in reservations. In response, Bhujbal has orchestrated a meeting in Mumbai to discuss the Maratha reservation's impact on other communities and to strategize further action. He has called on OBC community members to file objections to the draft resolution before the February 16 deadline.

Consequences of Reservation

Bhujbal warned that Marathas seeking reservation under the OBC category might forfeit eligibility for opportunities in the general or economically weaker sections, where their numbers are significant. Meanwhile, Babanrao Taywade, president of the national OBC federation, has challenged the state's claim of issuing 37 lakh Kunbi certificates since 1994.

The Maratha Quota Protest

In an important development, Manoj Jarange Patil, leader of the Maratha quota protest, terminated his hunger strike after the Maharashtra government accepted all his demands. His main demands included issuing Kunbi certificates for all Marathas, free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level, and reservation of seats for Marathas in government job recruitments.

Despite the acceptance of Patil's demands, the controversy surrounding Maratha reservation remains contentious, with the OBC leaders questioning the legality and fairness of the draft notification. As the issue continues to unfold, the potential for a legal battle looms, casting a shadow over the future of Maratha reservations in Maharashtra.