BNN Newsroom

Oahu’s North Shore Homeowners Face Hefty Fines for Erosion Control Violations

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Oahu’s North Shore Homeowners Face Hefty Fines for Erosion Control Violations

On the picturesque North Shore of Oahu, two property owners are facing nearly $1 million in fines each, imposed by the Board of Land and Natural Resources, for a series of shoreline violations. The offenses include the unauthorized construction of erosion control measures and a seawall, as well as a stark disregard for cease and desist orders. The organizations facing these hefty penalties are Sunset Oasis LLC and Zhungo LLC.

The Erosion Crisis on Oahu’s North Shore

Erosion is a perennial issue on the North Shore, a situation worsened by the area’s strong winter waves, prevalent trade winds, and the insidious rise in sea levels. For years, local homeowners have turned to structures such as sandbags in a bid to protect their properties from the encroaching sea. However, these measures have proven to be a double-edged sword, accelerating erosion on neighboring properties.

One notable victim of this crisis is Sunset Beach, where the sand has eroded to such an extent that the underlying sandstone near the lifeguard tower is now exposed, signaling a state of emergency for the shoreline.

State Intervention and Penalties

In response to this escalating issue, the state has stopped allowing the implementation of these temporary erosion control measures. It is also now mandating the removal of such structures. Sunset Oasis LLC and Zhungo LLC, however, have chosen to act in defiance of these directives. They carried out unauthorized work and failed to comply with orders to halt, leading to their current predicament.

The fines they face are for a range of violations, including constructing seawalls and placing rocks without the requisite permissions. To offset some of the financial burden, the homeowners are allowed to deduct the cost of removing the illegal structures from their fines. Both parties have made requests for Contested Case hearings.

Looking to the Future

The Board of Land and Natural Resources suggests that the ultimate solution to this ongoing issue is for homeowners to retreat from the shoreline, allowing beaches to migrate landward. This approach acknowledges the inevitable reality of sea level rise and the need for a long-term strategy. As such, the state has prioritized contested case hearings for the fined property owners, in a bid to prevent further damage to Oahu’s treasured beaches.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
