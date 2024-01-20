NYPD Hunts for Suspects in Citywide Apple Headphone Robberies

In a recent surge of crime in New York City, the NYPD is investigating a series of Apple headphone robberies that have disturbed the peace in the boroughs of Queens and Manhattan. The suspects in question have displayed a pattern of approaching their victims on different means of transportation, ranging from motorcycles and Citi Bikes to e-bikes and mopeds.

The police have recorded at least 20 incidents linked to this crime wave. The suspects, understood to be two individuals, have reportedly stolen 19 pairs of headphones in addition to a motorcycle since September. In each incident, the suspects have swiftly approached their victims, forcibly taken their Apple headphones, and fled the scene on their respective vehicles. Despite the audacity of these robberies, no victims have suffered severe injuries.

Public Assistance Sought

The NYPD has released images of the suspects and is actively seeking the public's help in identifying these individuals. The police are urging anyone who can provide information about these incidents to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The public can reach out to the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline via phone call or submit tips online through the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter, at the handle @NYPDTips.