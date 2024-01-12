en English
BNN Newsroom

NYC Firm Proposes Unprecedented Hanging Skyscraper Tethered to Asteroid

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Imagine a skyscraper, not rooted to the earth but tethered to an asteroid and dancing daily between the northern and southern hemispheres. This is the concept of the Analemma Tower, proposed by New York City’s Clouds Architecture Office. The firm aims to not only redefine the concept of living spaces but also to challenge the skies with this unprecedented architectural marvel.

A Glimpse into the Future of Urban Development

The Analemma Tower, envisioned to reach a staggering 32 kilometers in height, promises a unique lifestyle experience thirty miles above ground. With breathtaking views and an innovative design, the structure offers a glimpse into the future of urban development. The plan includes residential quarters, gardens, office spaces, and other amenities, each meticulously designed to ensure comfort and functionality in a setting that defies gravity.

Challenging Construction and Orbiting Logistics

The firm has proposed assembling the skyscraper in Dubai, citing a significantly lower cost compared to New York City. Once completed, the plan is to launch the structure into orbit, where it will be tethered to an asteroid. From there, the skyscraper will embark on a daily trajectory between New York City and South America, hanging at its lowest point over Manhattan. Solar power harvested from space-based panels is proposed to energize the building. Access to the structure will be facilitated by drones, a nod to the expected technological advancements of the future.

The World’s Tallest Building with Premium Prices

Despite the innovative concept, questions regarding practicality and consumer appeal arise due to the extreme conditions at the building’s altitude. Nevertheless, the firm argues that the successful long-term habitation of the International Space Station suggests these challenges can be overcome. Furthermore, they anticipate that the residential units within the Analemma Tower will command premium prices, given the trend of higher floors fetching higher sales prices. Once completed, the structure will ascend to the title of the world’s tallest building, a testament to human ambition and architectural innovation.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

BNN Newsroom

