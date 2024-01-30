NYC Brothers Arrested: A Foiled Plot of 'Human Sacrifice'

In an unsettling turn of events, two brothers, Andrew Hatziagelis and Angelo Hatziagelis, residents of New York City, have been arrested and charged in connection with a menacing plot involving a 'hit list' for 'human sacrifice.' The list targeted a range of individuals, including police officers, bankers, and judges, raising alarm about the potential for violence against public officials and institutions.

Seizure of Weapons and Arrest

The authorities' investigation led to the discovery of an arsenal of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), ghost guns, and assault rifles, all stockpiled in their family's home. This chilling find was accompanied by anarchist propaganda and a list of individuals they intended to target. The brothers face 130 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and related charges, and if convicted, they could spend up to 25 years in prison.

Unfolding Investigation

The investigation, involving state and federal law enforcement officials, has been hailed as instrumental in preventing what could have been a series of catastrophic attacks. The brothers are expected to appear in court on February 15. As the case unfolds, authorities continue to probe the extent of the plot, the brothers' links to additional threats, and potential conspiracies.

Community Impact and Reactions

The case has not only heightened concerns about domestic extremism but also brought a wave of relief as the planned attacks were thwarted and the dangerous weapons removed from the community. Described by neighbors as unfriendly and reclusive, the brothers' arrest has sent shockwaves through their community. The NYPD Commissioner and Queens District Attorney have emphasized the potentially 'horrendous carnage' that could have ensued, highlighting the 'evil intent' of the suspects.

As this unsettling story continues to unfold, it serves as a stark reminder of the continuous vigilance required in the face of potential threats and the vital role of law enforcement in maintaining public safety.