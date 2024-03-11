Nyamandlovu Man Sentenced to 19 Years for Axe Attack and Arson, Causes $14K Damage

A shocking incident in Nyamandlovu has culminated in a 25-year-old man, Nqobizitha Moyo, being sentenced to 19 years imprisonment by Bulawayo magistrate Matthew Mutiro. Moyo's violent spree, including an axe attack on his cousin and the subsequent arson of property valued at US$14,000, has left the community in disbelief.

Violent Dispute Turns Catastrophic

On a seemingly ordinary day at Glencurah business center, a disagreement between Moyo and another individual, Mandla Ncube, escalated rapidly. Ishmael Mlilo, Moyo's cousin, attempted to intervene and calm the situation, only to become the target of Moyo's ire. Striking Mlilo with an axe, Moyo then proceeded to Mlilo's residence, where he set ablaze a vehicle, a ploughing machine, a house, and a granary, causing significant loss and distress.

The attack left Mlilo in need of urgent medical attention, highlighting the severity of the injuries inflicted. Following Moyo's arrest, the court's decision to sentence him to 19 years, with a conditional reduction to 15 years for good behavior, reflects the gravity of his actions. Additionally, Moyo is mandated to compensate Mlilo US$14,047 for the extensive property damage, a sum that underscores the financial impact of the crime.