NSW Labor Government's Review on Local Councils' Financial Stability Draws Criticism

The Minns Labor Government in New South Wales (NSW) has launched another review, this time concentrating on the financial stability of local councils and the increasing cost pressures on ratepayers. The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) will undertake the review of the financial model for local councils, evaluating their current resources, capacity to meet ongoing expenses, and ability to finance core council services and infrastructure. The review also aims to unearth ways to enhance budgetary performance and accountability within the sector.

Government's Delayed Response Criticized

However, the government's approach has attracted criticism from Shadow Minister for Local Government, Wendy Tuckerman. She chastised the government for its lack of policy and detail in addressing issues facing NSW. After nearly a year in office, she argued, the government has failed to demonstrate a clear plan or vision for the state. Moreover, Tuckerman accused the Labor Government of triggering a cost of living crisis, warning of possible further difficulties with potential increases in council rates.

Review Timeline Under Scrutiny

The timeline for the review has also been a point of contention. The review is scheduled to be completed only 12 months after the terms of reference are set, with submissions for the terms closing on March 15. This delay, Tuckerman suggests, raises questions about the government's urgency in responding to the financial challenges councils are facing.

Call for Greater Collaboration

Tuckerman also took the Local Government Minister to task for undermining local councils and their spending, proposing that the minister should work directly with mayors to find solutions. Furthermore, she expressed a belief that Premier Chris Minns may need to intervene to handle the situation, asserting that local communities deserve better. Finally, Tuckerman highlighted that households, families, and businesses are bearing the brunt of Minns' unfulfilled promises and ministerial inaction.