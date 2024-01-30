NRL Star Victor Radley Lists Sydney Mansion for Over $4 Million

NRL's Sydney Roosters' star player, Victor Radley, has once again listed his luxurious four-bedroom mansion in the eastern suburbs of Sydney for sale, with a price tag exceeding $4 million. The property, nestled in the heart of Waverley and a mere 8 kilometers from the bustling central business district, initially became Radley's residence in 2021 when he purchased it for $2,999,000.

A Carpenter's Dream Home

Radley, a trained carpenter himself, invested a staggering $500,000 into refurbishing the house, with KY Design at the helm of the renovations. What was once a two-bedroom semi-detached house, constructed in the 1930s, has been transformed into a modern architectural marvel. The mansion now boasts two additional bedrooms, a backyard entertainment deck perfect for summer get-togethers, and a spacious open plan layout that promotes a seamless flow between the living areas.

Exquisite Interior and Exterior Features

The house now includes a 'rumpus room' - a versatile space adaptable to the homeowner's needs, and a 'European' style kitchen outfitted with contemporary appliances and amenities. The master bedroom is a luxurious retreat, complete with a private balcony and en suite. Other notable features enhancing the charm of Radley's mansion include mountain ash floorboards, a terraced garden that adds an element of tranquillity, and skylights to let in an abundance of natural light.

Previous Sale Attempt and Personal Life

The decision to re-list the property follows Radley's unsuccessful attempt to auction the house in November for $4.4 million. This step is in sync with the recent changes in Radley's personal life, as he welcomed his first child with his partner, Taylah Cratchley. Cratchley, a model and business partner for the luxury resort wear brand Kiyomii, publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2022. The couple has since been spotted at various events and on a romantic European getaway. Radley, a Rooster since 2017, is acknowledged as one of the 'bad boys' of NRL.