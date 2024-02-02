NRI Doctor Defrauded of Rs 72 Lakh by Builder: A Tale of Broken Promises

Dr. Mehboob Kapadia, a 68-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI) and the medical director at the Indian Medical Council based in Chicago, USA, has lodged a police complaint alleging that he was duped out of Rs 72 lakh by an unscrupulous builder. The doctor, who embarked on a journey to secure a piece of residential property in Mumbai, ended up enduring a fraudulent ordeal that spanned almost three decades.

Booking the Dream Home

Back in 1995, Dr. Kapadia had invested in a flat in the proposed Sagar Elegance building and paid the full amount within six months of booking. Given his professional obligations in the United States and the difficulty of frequent visits to India, it wasn't until 2009 that he approached the builder to take possession of the flat.

Unfulfilled Promises and Deception

However, the builder informed Dr. Kapadia that the flat he had invested in could not be handed over. Following this revelation, the builder made a promise to allocate another flat to the NRI doctor. This would have been a suitable resolution, had the builder upheld his word.

A Fraud Revealed

Years of waiting and numerous unfulfilled promises later, Dr. Kapadia made a shocking discovery in 2024. The alternate flat, which was to be allocated to him, had been registered under someone else's name back in 2017. This discovery led the doctor to file a First Information Report (FIR) with the Bandra police, marking the beginning of a legal battle against the fraudulent builder.