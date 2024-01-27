NPP Candidate Ocquaye Jnr. Rejects Vote Buying in Dome Kwabenya Primaries

Mike Ocquaye Jnr., a candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency parliamentary primaries, has stated his firm resolve to refrain from vote buying in his quest to secure a victory. In a move that underscores his faith in a fair election process, Ocquaye Jnr. has emphasized that he will not utilize underhand tactics or monetary inducements to influence the outcome of the election.
Logistical Support, Not Vote Buying
In light of allegations of vote buying that often mar political elections, Ocquaye Jnr.'s stance is a refreshing departure. While he has provided logistical support in the form of canopies and chairs for the delegates, he has explicitly stated that he has not extended any lunch or transportation incentives to them. This, according to him, is an essential distinction between providing necessary support and attempting to buy votes.
A Tradition of Hospitality
Ocquaye Jnr. disclosed his plans to host the delegates for a meal after the election. This is a tradition he has upheld even when he did not emerge victorious in previous contests. His gesture is an indication of his respect for the democratic process and his gratitude towards the delegates, irrespective of the election result.
Third Time's the Charm?
This is Ocquaye Jnr.'s third attempt to clinch the parliamentary seat against Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has triumphed over him in the past two elections. He remains hopeful about his chances, drawing attention to his consistent support for the delegates in the absence of Safo, who is currently in the United States. Reflecting on the last election, where Safo won by a slim margin, Ocquaye Jnr. noted that he was in India at the time, a factor which could have influenced the outcome. This time around, he is present in Ghana, a fact he believes could tilt the scales in his favor.