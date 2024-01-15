en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Nottingham Centre: A Hotbed of Diverse Job Opportunities

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Nottingham Centre: A Hotbed of Diverse Job Opportunities

Nottingham city centre is currently a hotbed of job opportunities spanning an array of industries. From hospitality to retail, and even more specialized roles, there is something for everyone in Nottingham’s vibrant economic landscape.

A Culinary Journey

For those with a passion for the hospitality industry, the Mercure Hotel on George Street is on the hunt for a full-time food and beverage attendant. Meanwhile, fans of Vietnamese cuisine and cocktails have an opportunity at Coco Tang, which is searching for an experienced full-time bartender. TGI Fridays at The Cornerhouse is also in need of fresh leadership and seeks a new deputy manager.

Retail Opportunities

For those with an affinity for fine chocolates and a knack for management, Hotel Chocolat on Albert Street is hiring a store manager. In the realm of fashion retail, Roman, located at Victoria Centre, is also seeking a new store manager with prior experience in retail management. Not to be left out, Next at Riverside Retail Park is on the lookout for a store manager.

Specialized Jobs

In the jewelry sector, Warren James is in need of a sales advisor. For those with an artistic bent, Body Craft Studio Two, a popular tattoo shop, is expanding its team. The Fox Cafe on Pelham Street is also looking for both part-time and full-time chefs to join their culinary team.

Finally, providing a physically active role involving walking and driving in varying weather conditions, Royal Mail is offering positions for parcel delivery drivers.

All these openings reflect the city’s growing job market, catering to a broad spectrum of skills and interests, making Nottingham a thriving hub for employment.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
ONGC Discovers Major Natural Gas Reserves in Bay of Bengal: A Boost for India's Energy Security
In a major boost to India’s energy security, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has discovered two large natural gas reserves in the Mahanadi basin block, located in the Bay of Bengal. This significant find is the outcome of ONGC’s deep-water exploration efforts within block MN-DWHP-2018/1, acquired in the third round of auctions under
ONGC Discovers Major Natural Gas Reserves in Bay of Bengal: A Boost for India's Energy Security
Valerie Chaney: Beyond the Shadow of Comedian Pete Holmes
40 mins ago
Valerie Chaney: Beyond the Shadow of Comedian Pete Holmes
The Power of Tween Consumers: Blurring the Lines between Luxury and Necessity
51 mins ago
The Power of Tween Consumers: Blurring the Lines between Luxury and Necessity
Derby City Council Green-lights New Council Homes Development
6 mins ago
Derby City Council Green-lights New Council Homes Development
Taiwan's President Tsai Meets US Delegation After Crucial Election, Hails Visit as 'Strong and Steadfast Partnership'
16 mins ago
Taiwan's President Tsai Meets US Delegation After Crucial Election, Hails Visit as 'Strong and Steadfast Partnership'
macOS Monterey: A Leap Forward in Multitasking and Window Management
34 mins ago
macOS Monterey: A Leap Forward in Multitasking and Window Management
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky Wildcats Experience Minor Drop in College Basketball Rankings
15 seconds
Kentucky Wildcats Experience Minor Drop in College Basketball Rankings
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
22 seconds
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
37 seconds
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
40 seconds
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
49 seconds
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
56 seconds
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
57 seconds
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
57 seconds
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
1 min
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
20 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app