Norwich Loanee Abu Kamara to Remain at Portsmouth Despite Interest from Stoke and Leicester

Abu Kamara, the promising forward on loan from Norwich City, is poised to extend his season-long spell at Fratton Park, playing under the banner of Portsmouth. Despite the swirling rumours of interest from Stoke City and Leicester City, Kamara has been firmly rooted at Portsmouth and will stay put for the remainder of the season. The deadline for Norwich to recall Kamara was on January 15, and the passing of that date has effectively sealed his stay at Portsmouth.

Tireless Contributor to Portsmouth's Campaign

Since making his move to Portsmouth, Kamara has carved out a reputation for himself as a key player in the squad. He has netted seven goals in a total of 34 appearances, a commendable feat that underscores his vital role in the team. With a contract that runs until 2025, Kamara is in a position of strength when it comes to negotiating for the coming seasons.

Stoke and Leicester's Attempt For Kamara

Stoke and Leicester have been reported to have shown keen interest in signing Kamara permanently. Their intent was to secure his transfer before the deadline of the window. Kamara, however, has less than 18 months left on his current deal at Norwich, which could potentially stir up a transfer tussle between these two clubs.

Uplifting Portsmouth's Promotion Aspirations

Kamara's continued presence in Portsmouth is widely seen as a significant boost for the team's promotion aspirations. His performance has been satisfactory to Norwich, with no signs indicating an early termination of the loan agreement. He is also expected to hit the ground running in the upcoming match against Port Vale, further bolstering Portsmouth's campaign.