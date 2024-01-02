en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Norwich Area High Schools Shine in Winter Sports Season

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
Norwich Area High Schools Shine in Winter Sports Season

The Norwich region has been experiencing a thrilling winter sports season over the last couple of weeks with a string of remarkable accomplishments by various high school teams. In the spotlight are the girls’ basketball team from Killingly, the boys’ basketball team from Norwich Free Academy (NFA), and the Plainfield girls’ basketball team.

Impressive Court Performances

In the realm of girls’ basketball, Killingly edged out Norwich Free Academy in a riveting match, with key performances by Molly Crabtree, Laura Farquhar, and Arianha Headen. Molly Crabtree notably led the team to victory with critical free throws in the final stages of the game against NFA. NFA girls, however, bounced back with a win over Ledyard, thanks to the concerted efforts of Jordyn Bay-Kent and Selia Atchinson.

The NFA boys’ basketball team also made waves with notable victories over Glastonbury and East Hartford. Armanee Davis spearheaded the NFA with significant points in their wins. Despite a few losses, Norwich Tech saw Connor McRae consistently scoring in their basketball games. For Killingly, Johnny Kazantzis made his mark by scoring high points in multiple games.

Wrestling and Gymnastic Stars

In the wrestling arena, the NFA team, featuring Josh Cuevas, Jackson Sorel, and others, demonstrated their prowess with a series of early-season victories. Griswold-Wheeler, led by Seth Christie and Michael Capalbo, also showcased strong performances.

Turning to the gymnastic mats, Killingly’s Ella Pereira and Jessie Williams excelled in the all-around category, putting up stellar performances.

Indoor Track Meet Highlights

The indoor track was another area of high-energy activity. Shanaya Brown took the sprint event by storm, winning it for Killingly, while Jeremiah Smith excelled in the hurdles and jumps. Everton Brown and Izayah Molodich reached the finals in sprint events, and Calvin Vandale and Caydan Jonasch performed well in distance runs.

With the winter sports season well underway, the high schools in the Norwich area continue to showcase their competitive spirit and skill, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead. The dedication and talent of these student-athletes are indeed the heartbeat of their respective teams, ensuring an action-packed winter sports season.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cooling Triangle Housing Market Offers Better Options for Homebuyers

By Olalekan Adigun

Netflix's Strategy Shift: Studio Films Take Center Stage

By Rafia Tasleem

Human Evolution: A Roadblock in Solving Global Environmental Challenges?

By Muthana Al-Najjar

California Tightens Gift Card Regulations to Curb Scams

By Shivani Chauhan

Apple iOS 17.2 Users Report Persistent Bugs with Find My App ...
@BNN Newsroom · 17 mins
Apple iOS 17.2 Users Report Persistent Bugs with Find My App ...
heart comment 0
Innovative Affordable Housing Development Proposed for Highland Park

By Israel Ojoko

Innovative Affordable Housing Development Proposed for Highland Park
Highland Tractor Run Illuminates Seven Communities in Charity Spectacle

By BNN Correspondents

Highland Tractor Run Illuminates Seven Communities in Charity Spectacle
Advance’s Mocks Church to Host Community Breakfast Amidst a Series of Vibrant Local Events

By Hadeel Hashem

Advance's Mocks Church to Host Community Breakfast Amidst a Series of Vibrant Local Events
Prince Harry’s Intelligence Questioned: A Focus on Philanthropy and Family

By Geeta Pillai

Prince Harry's Intelligence Questioned: A Focus on Philanthropy and Family
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel Confronts Severe Mental Health Crisis Following Gaza War
22 seconds
Israel Confronts Severe Mental Health Crisis Following Gaza War
Scottish Premiership Matches: Wins, Draws, and Postponements
58 seconds
Scottish Premiership Matches: Wins, Draws, and Postponements
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Defends Biden’s Record on Major News Networks
1 min
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Defends Biden’s Record on Major News Networks
Darren Till's First Professional Loss and Snoop Dogg Controversy
1 min
Darren Till's First Professional Loss and Snoop Dogg Controversy
Winter Classic 2024: Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken's Showdown in the CutOff Challenge
2 mins
Winter Classic 2024: Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken's Showdown in the CutOff Challenge
Clash of Tradition and Pragmatism: The Changing Landscape of College Football
2 mins
Clash of Tradition and Pragmatism: The Changing Landscape of College Football
ESPN Issues Apology for Inadvertent Explicit Content During Sugar Bowl Broadcast
2 mins
ESPN Issues Apology for Inadvertent Explicit Content During Sugar Bowl Broadcast
Los Angeles Dodgers Eye Outfield Reinforcement with Right-Handed Hitters
2 mins
Los Angeles Dodgers Eye Outfield Reinforcement with Right-Handed Hitters
Illinois' Historical Victories: A Tale of Triumph, Perseverance, and Spirit
3 mins
Illinois' Historical Victories: A Tale of Triumph, Perseverance, and Spirit
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app