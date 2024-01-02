Norwich Area High Schools Shine in Winter Sports Season

The Norwich region has been experiencing a thrilling winter sports season over the last couple of weeks with a string of remarkable accomplishments by various high school teams. In the spotlight are the girls’ basketball team from Killingly, the boys’ basketball team from Norwich Free Academy (NFA), and the Plainfield girls’ basketball team.

Impressive Court Performances

In the realm of girls’ basketball, Killingly edged out Norwich Free Academy in a riveting match, with key performances by Molly Crabtree, Laura Farquhar, and Arianha Headen. Molly Crabtree notably led the team to victory with critical free throws in the final stages of the game against NFA. NFA girls, however, bounced back with a win over Ledyard, thanks to the concerted efforts of Jordyn Bay-Kent and Selia Atchinson.

The NFA boys’ basketball team also made waves with notable victories over Glastonbury and East Hartford. Armanee Davis spearheaded the NFA with significant points in their wins. Despite a few losses, Norwich Tech saw Connor McRae consistently scoring in their basketball games. For Killingly, Johnny Kazantzis made his mark by scoring high points in multiple games.

Wrestling and Gymnastic Stars

In the wrestling arena, the NFA team, featuring Josh Cuevas, Jackson Sorel, and others, demonstrated their prowess with a series of early-season victories. Griswold-Wheeler, led by Seth Christie and Michael Capalbo, also showcased strong performances.

Turning to the gymnastic mats, Killingly’s Ella Pereira and Jessie Williams excelled in the all-around category, putting up stellar performances.

Indoor Track Meet Highlights

The indoor track was another area of high-energy activity. Shanaya Brown took the sprint event by storm, winning it for Killingly, while Jeremiah Smith excelled in the hurdles and jumps. Everton Brown and Izayah Molodich reached the finals in sprint events, and Calvin Vandale and Caydan Jonasch performed well in distance runs.

With the winter sports season well underway, the high schools in the Norwich area continue to showcase their competitive spirit and skill, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead. The dedication and talent of these student-athletes are indeed the heartbeat of their respective teams, ensuring an action-packed winter sports season.