Norwegian Delegation Visits Haydom Hospital, Highlights Success in Maternal Care

Recently, a Norwegian delegation, including the Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) General Secretary Dagfinn Høybråten and Ambassador to Tanzania, Tone Tinne, visited Haydom Lutheran Hospital in Tanzania. The visit focused on the hospital's implementation of the Safer Birth Bundle of Care (SBBC) to enhance maternal and newborn care. Dr. Paschal Mdoe, the Executive Director of Haydom, shared insights into the project's impact, noting a significant decline in maternal deaths.

Innovative Approach to Maternal and Newborn Care

Under the leadership of Dr. Paschal Mdoe, Haydom Lutheran Hospital has introduced the SBBC program, an innovative combination of clinical training tools and continuous quality improvement strategies. This initiative aims to ensure safer deliveries for pregnant women, with Dr. Mdoe reporting a reduction in maternal deaths from 11 to four per year. Moreover, the hospital's general mortality rate has seen a decrease, highlighting the project's effectiveness in saving lives.

International Recognition and Support

The hospital's efforts have not gone unnoticed, attracting visitors like Prof. Babagana Zulum, Health Commissioner from Borno state, Nigeria, who came to learn from Haydom's success. The visit by the Norwegian delegation underscores the international support for the hospital's initiatives. The NCA has been a longstanding partner of Haydom since 2003, playing a crucial role in the hospital's achievements through funding and organizational support. This collaboration is celebrated against the backdrop of 60 years of diplomatic relations between Tanzania and Norway, further emphasizing the global significance of Haydom's work.

A Milestone in Healthcare Provision

Haydom Lutheran Hospital serves as a beacon of hope for over 900,000 people in its immediate catchment area and over 5.7 million in the broader region. With a capacity of 420 beds and a staff of 680, the hospital has marked 70 years of providing accessible healthcare. Ambassador Tinne commended the hospital for its achievements, which reflect the successful partnership between Haydom and Norwegian support, including from NORAD. As the hospital continues to forge ahead, the ongoing support from international partners like NCA promises to propel Haydom further in its mission to improve healthcare outcomes.

As Haydom Lutheran Hospital celebrates its accomplishments in reducing maternal and newborn mortality rates, the support from international partners like the NCA and NORAD underscores the global community's commitment to improving healthcare standards. The visit by the Norwegian delegation not only highlights the success of the SBBC program but also sets a benchmark for maternal and newborn care worldwide. With continued collaboration and innovation, the hospital's future endeavors will likely continue to save lives and serve as a model for healthcare providers globally.