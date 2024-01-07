Northwest Family Resource Association: A Lifeline for Foster Families in Missouri

In the heart of Missouri, a beacon of hope flickers for foster children and their families. The Northwest Family Resource Association (NFRA), an initiative born out of the compassionate hearts of Jeremy and Paula Cobb, serves as a vital lifeline for foster families across a five-county radius. The Cobbs, returning to their roots in Maryville after Jeremy’s retirement from the Missouri National Guard, were moved by the evident lack of coordinated resources for foster care. This sparked the inception of the NFRA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the gap and strengthening the support system for foster care.

Collaborating for Change

Rather than reinventing the wheel, the NFRA’s strategic approach is to work in harmony with existing local services and churches. They deftly dodge duplication of services, opting instead to enhance and expand the reach of support. The NFRA vets requests for assistance through various agencies, ensuring the needs of the foster families are met in the most efficient way possible.

More than Just a Helping Hand

The NFRA goes beyond providing essential items for foster families. They also subsidize CPR training, an invaluable skill for any caregiver. Recognizing the trauma and disorientation children may experience when entering foster care, the NFRA has innovatively created MVP backpacks. These backpacks, filled with comforting items, serve as a token of reassurance for these children during this turbulent transition.

Addressing the Urgent Need

As of August 1, 2023, data revealed that 96 children were in foster or kinship placement in the area. This number underscores the urgent need for more foster parents – a cause the NFRA is passionately committed to raising awareness about. The association also facilitates supervised visits between foster children and their biological parents, fostering a sense of continuity and connection. An additional facet of their work involves maintaining extra beds for foster families, ensuring that no child is ever turned away due to lack of accommodation.

A Community Effort

The NFRA is not a solitary endeavor. The organization’s board includes Donella Sherry and Michelle Wickersham, contributing their expertise and dedication to the cause. A robust network of 35 individuals and churches collaborate to provide resources, exemplifying the power of community collaboration. Paula Cobb extends an open invitation to those interested in donating items, volunteering their time, or praying for their faith-based mission, emphasizing the ongoing need for support in their noble endeavor.