North Lanarkshire Pioneers Dedicated Mental Health Directory for Young People

University Health & Social Care North Lanarkshire has pioneered a new online mental health directory, intricately tailored for the children and young people of Lanarkshire. This unique resource is a product of extensive engagement with children, young people, and diverse stakeholders. It aims to make the labyrinth of mental health services more navigable for young individuals and their families, providing them with options that align with their unique circumstances.

Comprehensive Directory for Mental Health Services

The directory boasts a comprehensive list of services endorsed by NHS Lanarkshire, and North and South Lanarkshire Councils. Hosted on the NHS Lanarkshire website, the directory is neatly organized into sections for North and South Lanarkshire. However, certain services transcend regional boundaries, catering to users from both regions. The directory is a treasure trove of information on enhancing wellbeing, various degrees of support, beneficial websites and helplines, and instructive online workshops.

Emphasizing the Needs of Young People

Vicki Trim, the Health Improvement lead, stressed the imperative of providing a smorgasbord of options and customizing services based on the needs vocalized by young people. This user-centered approach ensures that the directory stays relevant and effective in its mission to assist children and young people in their mental health journeys.

Availability of Services

The services enumerated in the directory are primarily targeted at individuals under the age of 18. However, in a thoughtful extension of support, some services are accessible up to the age of 25 for those who are care experienced. This move recognizes the unique challenges faced by this demographic, and the need for continued support even as they transition into adulthood.