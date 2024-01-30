North Korea Bolsters Coastal Security, Foreshadows Strict Defection Deterrence

At a time when the world grapples with the ongoing global pandemic, North Korea has been quietly fortifying its coastal security infrastructure. Analytical findings from NK Pro have unveiled that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has either constructed or revamped approximately 314 miles (505 kilometers) of fencing along its eastern and western coastlines. This strategic move is interpreted as a stringent measure to deter its residents from escaping via the sea.

Significant Expansion of Coastal Security

The hermit kingdom's coastal fortification comprises the addition of 350 new guard posts, a detail that has been confirmed through satellite imagery. With these security upgrades, the total length of North Korea's coastal fences has now stretched to 983 miles (1,582 kilometers). This extensive fencing almost encloses the entire North Korean coastline, a move likely aimed at restricting seaborne defections.

Preventing Defections and Enhancing Border Security

North Korea's fortified barrier seems to be a cog in their larger wheel of efforts to exert control over their borders and uphold stringent internal security. The regime has leveraged the need for preventing the spread of disease as a justification for these robust security measures. This fortified barrier underscores the extent of North Korea's commitment to thwarting defections, a move that reflects the regime's unwavering focus on border security against potential external threats.

The Implications of North Korea's Coastal Fortification

The implications of this fortified barrier extend beyond mere border control. It shines a spotlight on how North Korea, amidst a global health crisis, prioritizes the prevention of defections and the maintenance of internal security. While this may appear as a defensive move, it also highlights the lengths to which the regime will go to maintain its stranglehold on power.