North Dakota Fighting Hawks Secure Redemption Win Over St. Thomas Tommies

In a much-awaited rematch on Saturday night, the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks sought out redemption against the St. Thomas Tommies at Schoenecker Arena. The showdown saw the Fighting Hawks emerge victorious with a 10-point lead, toppling the Tommies with a 74-64 win. This victory was a stark contrast to their previous encounter on December 29, when the Tommies trounced the Fighting Hawks with a decisive 70-45 victory.

Turning the Tables

North Dakota entered the game with a renewed vigor, demonstrating a markedly stronger performance than their previous face-off, particularly on the defensive front. This intensified defense strategy played a pivotal role in swinging the game in their favor, bringing their season record up to 12-10 and elevating them to a 4-3 standing in the Summit League. This loss for the Tommies adjusted their overall record to 14-8 and their league record to 4-3.

Players in the Spotlight

B.J. Omot of the Fighting Hawks led the charge with an impressive 22-point game, while the Tommies' Raheem Anthony put up a brave fight with a standout 32-point performance. However, North Dakota's defensive strategy was the game-changer. By keeping St. Thomas's leading scorer, Parker Bjorklund, to just four points, the Fighting Hawks demonstrated the effectiveness of their plan.

Game Progression

The game was a battle of wills right from the get-go, with both teams struggling to gain an upper hand initially. However, the Fighting Hawks managed to build a significant lead by halftime, a lead they carried forward and maintained throughout the second half of the game. Despite the Tommies' attempts to close the gap, the Fighting Hawks' lead remained unassailable till the final whistle.