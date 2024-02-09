Norman Commons: A Beacon of Affordable Housing in East Austin, Texas

In a significant move to address the affordable housing crisis in Austin, Texas, the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) has allocated $31.5 million in Private Activity Bonds to Foundation Communities. This investment is earmarked for the construction of Norman Commons Apartments, a project designed to provide 156 affordable rental units for low-income families.

A Beacon of Hope in East Austin

Nestled beside the Boggy Creek neighborhood in East Austin, Norman Commons will offer a lifeline to households earning no more than 60% of the Median Family Income. Of the 156 units, 16 will be reserved for those at risk of homelessness, a demographic that has been hit hard by the city's rising housing costs.

The development will be part of a vibrant community that includes commercial buildings and apartment complexes. It is located within the Austin Independent School District, adjacent to Norman-Sims Elementary, making it an ideal location for families with school-aged children.

Foundation Communities: Building More Than Just Homes

Known for their commitment to creating affordable housing and support services, Foundation Communities plans to offer a Learning Center and various free services at Norman Commons. These services include afterschool and summer programs, a healthy food pantry, and educational, financial, and health classes.

The nonprofit's dedication to holistic development aligns with TSAHC's mission to provide safe, decent, and affordable housing for underserved Texans. "All Texans deserve a place to call home," said David Long, TSAHC's CEO. "This project is a testament to our belief that everyone deserves access to safe, decent, and affordable housing."

A Collaborative Effort for Community Development

The $62.3 million project budget for Norman Commons is supported by a coalition of partners, including Wells Fargo, which provided housing tax credit equity, Capital Magnet Funds, and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.

The Austin Housing Finance Corporation also played a crucial role, providing land and funding for the development. Nearby, Guadalupe Neighborhood Development Corporation (GNDC) is building Ada Anderson Place, a set of 32 for-sale homes that will be part of GNDC's community land trust, ensuring affordable homeownership.

With this collaborative effort, Norman Commons Apartments stands not just as a solution to the affordable housing crisis but also as a symbol of hope and resilience in East Austin.

As Foundation Communities breaks ground on this ambitious project, it echoes the sentiments of those who have long advocated for affordable housing: that a home is more than just a roof over one's head. It is a foundation for dignity, opportunity, and community.

In the heart of East Austin, Norman Commons promises to be such a foundation, offering its residents not just a place to live, but a chance to thrive.