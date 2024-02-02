Norfolk Grapples with Odor Problems from Water Pollution Control Plant

As winter's icy grip clenches the city of Norfolk, an unexpected side effect has been plaguing its citizens - an unwelcome aroma hanging heavy in the air. The culprit? A confluence of severe cold weather and heavy industrial loading that has disrupted the city's water pollution control plant.

Disrupted biological processes and peroxide system

The biological treatment process and the essential peroxide system, responsible for odor control, had to bear the brunt of the extreme conditions. The peroxide system, in particular, experienced a significant downtime, thereby exacerbating the odor problem. However, there's a glimmer of hope as the system is now back online and primed to help curtail the odors as the biological systems regain their equilibrium.

Local officials address the issue

Nick Stevenson, the city's communications manager, has been the point person for this olfactory challenge. He acknowledges the issue and provides assurance that the situation, though still a bit fragrant, is improving. He noted, "While our water pollution control plant is on the mend, residents may have to brace themselves for the unpleasant smells for a few more weeks."

Collaborative efforts to reduce loading issues

The city is not just depending on the renewed operation of the peroxide system alone. There are concerted efforts underway to engage local industries in the fight against this malodorous situation. The goal is to reduce the loading issues which have been a significant factor in the current predicament. In the meantime, the public is encouraged to direct any inquiries or concerns to the water pollution control plant's contact number.