Norfolk County's Most Affordable Residential Property Sales Highlighted

In a fresh revelation from Norfolk County, Massachusetts, a recent assembly of residential real estate transactions illuminates the most economical sales over the preceding week. The transaction that claimed the spotlight was the sale of a condominium at 96 Main St. in Foxborough, which was exchanged for a modest sum of $175,000.

This marked the least expensive sale within the geographical boundaries of the county, offering a stark contrast to the county's average property prices.

Residential Real Estate: A Snapshot of Norfolk County

Over the course of the week, a total of 68 residential real estate sales were etched into the records, with the average sale price pegged at a hefty $868,635. Further, the average price per square foot was calculated to be $452, a figure that paints a vivid picture of the county's real estate landscape. It's important to note that these listed sales are traced based on when the title was officially recorded, and do not necessarily reflect the actual date of transaction.

Diversity in Property: A Reflection of the Housing Market

The properties that made it to the list of transactions are a varied lot, spanning different eras, sizes, and price brackets. They range from a quaint single-family residence built in the 1950s in Randolph, which was purchased for $449,000, to a 1970s condominium nestled in Weymouth, sold for $250,000. The diversity of the properties offers a panoramic view of the region's housing market, underlining the array of options available to prospective homebuyers.

The Most Affordable Property: A Closer Look

At the lower end of the spectrum, the most affordable property of the lot, a snug 912-square-foot condominium in Foxborough, stands out. Its price per square foot, at $192, is significantly lower than the county's average. The property's affordable price tag, combined with its location in a sought-after neighborhood, makes it a remarkable find in the region's real estate market.