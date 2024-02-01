Nominations Open for the 2023 Paul J. Alinsky Award

The Rotary Club of Michigan City has made a public call for nominations for the 2023 Paul J. Alinsky Award. The award pays tribute to the legacy of Paul Alinsky, a past President of the Rotary Club, a former Chairman of the Board for the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, and the founder of Sentinel Alarm Company. It stands as a beacon of recognition for individuals who have significantly contributed to the community, embodying Alinsky's spirit of service and commitment.

Legacy of Service and Leadership

The award particularly honors those who have demonstrated excellence in community service, leadership, and philanthropy. The criteria for the award include being a visionary leader, demonstrating integrity, and having a track record of achievements that have brought positive impact to Michigan City. The award has evolved into a prestigious honor in the community, with past recipients setting a high bar for dedication and influential community leadership.

Call for Nominations

Nominations are now open to the public, and the Rotary Club is encouraging community members to nominate deserving individuals who encapsulate the values and dedication exemplified by Paul Alinsky. The nomination process can be completed through the Rotary Club's website, and the deadline is slated for March 1st. The selection committee comprises Rotarians and community leaders outside the Rotary Club, with the award recipient announcement scheduled for March 8th and the award presentation at a Rotary Club meeting on March 21st.

More than an Award

The Paul J. Alinsky Award extends beyond recognizing the achievements of the recipients. It also serves as a source of inspiration for others in the community, urging them to strive for excellence and commit to making a tangible difference in the lives of others. The award is a testament to the lofty ideals of service, leadership, and commitment, which were the hallmarks of Paul Alinsky's life and career. It serves as a constant reminder that every individual has the potential to become an agent of positive change in their community.