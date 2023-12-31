en English
BNN Newsroom

Nollywood Star Zack Orji’s Health Crisis: A Nation Prays

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:00 am EST
Nollywood Star Zack Orji’s Health Crisis: A Nation Prays

Acclaimed Nigerian Actor Zack Orji’s Health Crisis

Veteran Nigerian actor Zack Orji, a prominent figure in the Nollywood film industry, now finds himself in a precarious health situation. Currently, Orji is critically ill and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Hospital in Abuja. His condition has rendered him unable to walk or converse, and medical tests are underway to decipher the cause of his health quandary. The specifics of Orji’s ailment remain undisclosed, with no available information regarding his diagnosis or prognosis.

Public Reaction to Orji’s Health Struggles

The sudden health crisis of Zack Orji, which has left him incapacitated, has triggered an immense wave of support and prayers. While the Actors Guild of Nigeria has yet to comment on the situation, Orji’s colleagues and fans have taken to social media expressing their concern and soliciting divine intervention for his recovery. The 63-year-old actor, renowned for his roles in Nollywood hits like Glamour Girls and Blood Money, is currently undergoing exhaustive tests to determine the root cause of his condition.

Orji’s Illustrious Career and Influence on Nollywood

Born in Libreville, Gabon and brought up in Cameroon, Benin, and Togo, Zack Orji has a rich multi-cultural background and is fluent in English and French. He graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and embarked on his acting journey in 1991 with the film Unforgiven Sin. Over the years, Orji has played a pivotal role in the Nigerian film industry, earning a legendary status in Nollywood. Beyond acting, Orji is also a singer and a preacher of the Christian faith.

Orji’s impact on Nollywood transcends his acting prowess. He made his directorial debut in 2000 with the film WEB, co-starring Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare. The movie was critically acclaimed, winning the award for best collaborative film at the Ghana Awards in 2001. Orji’s diverse talents and creative ventures have indelibly marked the Nigerian film industry.

Orji’s Personal Life and the Support He’s Garnered

News of Orji’s critical health condition has prompted a surge of support and heartfelt wishes from fans, colleagues, and the entertainment fraternity. Notable colleagues like actress Joyce Kalu, among others, have publicly extended their prayers and support for Orji’s recovery. The Nollywood community has united in support of Orji, reflecting the deep respect and admiration he’s earned throughout his career.

Orji, apart from being an accomplished actor and director, is a dedicated family man. He’s married to Ngozi Orji and the couple has three children. His personal and professional life is deeply rooted in his faith, as he’s an active preacher of the Gospel. His varied career, encompassing acting, directing, singing, and ministry, speaks volumes about his talents and his expansive influence on Nollywood and beyond.

As Zack Orji continues to battle his health crisis, the outpouring of prayers and well-wishes stands as a testament to his profound imprint on Nollywood and the enduring legacy he has built in the course of his illustrious career.

BNN Newsroom
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

