No Standalone Hulk Movie: Mark Ruffalo Reveals Hulk's Future in the MCU

In a revelation that has left fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) disappointed, Mark Ruffalo, the actor who portrays the Hulk, confirmed during a discussion at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival that there will not be another standalone Hulk movie. Instead, the character may appear in other stories within the MCU.

Advertisment

Hulk's Future in the MCU

During his conversation with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Ruffalo revealed that the studio has no plans for a standalone Hulk movie. However, this doesn't mean that the Hulk won't be seen in the MCU. According to Ruffalo, the character's development will be integrated into four movies, rather than concentrated in a single film.

Ruffalo's announcement has come as a surprise to many fans who were hoping for a solo Hulk film. Despite the character's popularity, Marvel Studios seems to be focusing on other projects and characters.

Advertisment

The Misunderstanding about 'Captain America: Brave New World'

During the Q&A session, Ruffalo also clarified a misunderstanding regarding his role in Marvel's 'Captain America: Brave New World'. He had previously mentioned that he would be reprising his role as the Hulk in the upcoming movie. However, he later clarified that this was a misunderstanding and that he will not be appearing in 'Captain America: Brave New World'.

Despite this, Ruffalo did hint at the Hulk's future appearances in the MCU. He mentioned that the character will continue to be a part of the Avengers movies and other projects.

Advertisment

Rights Issues with Universal Pictures

One of the reasons why Marvel Studios is unlikely to make another standalone Hulk movie is the distribution rights of the character with Universal Pictures. According to Ruffalo, this has made it difficult for Marvel Studios to move forward with a solo Hulk film.

Despite this, Ruffalo mentioned his creative involvement in the MCU and expressed his hopes for the character's future development. He also discussed the mixed reception that the Hulk character has received in the past, which may have contributed to the studio's decision not to make another standalone movie.

Advertisment

Although fans may be disappointed by the news, Ruffalo assured them that the Hulk will continue to be a part of the MCU. He also mentioned that he is taking a break from MCU movies, with his last major appearance being in Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Since then, he has focused on other non-superhero films.

The MCU has only one movie slated for 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine, with the first trailer having already been released during the Super Bowl. However, fans can still look forward to seeing the Hulk in future projects, even if it's not in a standalone movie.

In conclusion, despite the disappointment of fans, the Hulk will continue to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While there may not be another standalone Hulk movie, the character's development will be integrated into four movies, as revealed by Mark Ruffalo during a discussion at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Fans can look forward to seeing the Hulk in future projects, even if it's not in a solo film.