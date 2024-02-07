No Sequel for 'The Devil Wears Prada': Cast Prefers Preservation Over Continuation

Despite the enduring popularity of 'The Devil Wears Prada,' the prospect of a sequel remains dim. Anne Hathaway, who played the lead role in the original film, recently put an end to the speculation on Entertainment Tonight, stating categorically that a sequel is not in the pipeline. Echoing this sentiment, Emily Blunt, another star from the film, stated that some stories are better left untouched, hinting at the cast's satisfaction with the original work.

Stars Reflect on The Devil Wears Prada

Reflecting on the impact of the original film, both Hathaway and Blunt seemed content with leaving the story in the past. Hathaway has suggested that the movie belongs to a different era, emphasizing the shift from physical media to digital platforms. She even floated the idea of a reboot with a fresh cast on The View. Blunt, who was initially open to a sequel, later expressed on a podcast that some things are better preserved as they are.

Cast's Views on Sequel

Meryl Streep, another important cast member, jokingly stated back in 2012 that she would be willing to participate in a sequel only if it did not involve weight loss. Stanley Tucci also looked back fondly on his role in the film and considered it as one of the parts he would like to revisit. Despite these sentiments, the lack of momentum and the changing landscape of the entertainment industry have made the possibility of a sequel improbable.

A Different Direction for the Franchise

Interestingly, a musical adaptation of 'The Devil Wears Prada' premiered in 2022, indicating an alternative direction for the franchise. Director David Frankel also revealed that the studio did not ask for a sequel, asserting that the story had been told. This seems to further confirm the cast and director's stance on the sequel, favoring preservation over continuation.