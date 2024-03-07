No Barriers Foundation Seeks Senior Administrator in Letterkenny to Empower Community

The No Barriers Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to breaking down exercise and physical activity barriers for those with disabilities in Donegal, is currently on the lookout for an experienced Senior Administrator/Scheduler. This role is crucial for enhancing the foundation's mission of promoting inclusivity and providing hope to marginalized individuals through a unique gym environment.

Key Role Responsibilities and Requirements

The Senior Administrator/Scheduler will serve as the primary point of contact for clients, ensuring a seamless and welcoming experience. Responsibilities include managing inquiries, scheduling appointments, and maintaining efficient operations. Candidates must possess at least three years of experience in administration and scheduling, demonstrate excellent organizational and time-management skills, and have a strong commitment to the foundation's goals. Proficiency in office software and database management is also required, along with superb communication skills to effectively liaise with diverse teams and stakeholders.

Benefits and Application Process

The No Barriers Foundation offers a supportive and inclusive work environment, where employees have the opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of individuals facing physical and intellectual challenges. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting a resume and cover letter to niamhnobarriers.ie by the 15th of March, 2024. The foundation is an equal opportunity employer, welcoming applications from candidates of all backgrounds.

Join a Mission-Driven Team

By joining the No Barriers Foundation, the successful candidate will play a pivotal role in empowering individuals to overcome obstacles to physical activity and exercise, fostering confidence, self-esteem, and social inclusion. This position offers a unique opportunity to contribute to a vital community service, providing both a challenging and rewarding career path for the right individual.