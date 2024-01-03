en English
BNN Newsroom

Nine Tips to Maintain Closeness and Contentment After Sex: Advice from Intimacy Coach Holly Robinson

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:20 am EST
Nine Tips to Maintain Closeness and Contentment After Sex: Advice from Intimacy Coach Holly Robinson

Intimacy Coach Holly Robinson has identified nine essential actions that can help couples maintain their closeness and contentment even after sex. Robinson, who has dedicated her career to empowering individuals and couples in their sexual journeys, emphasizes the importance of communication and actions in the moments following physical intimacy.

Positive Feedback and Avoidance of Criticism

According to Robinson, expressing positive feedback to your partner after sex is a crucial step to sustaining intimacy. This is a time when both individuals may feel vulnerable and even the slightest criticism can be perceived negatively, disrupting the connection. Hence, focusing on positive feedback can help in nurturing the bond.

Separating Sexual Behavior from Post-coital Treatment

Robinson also stresses the importance of distinguishing between sexual behavior and the treatment of your partner after sex. It’s vital to ensure respect and care continue after the act, thereby fostering a safe and loving environment.

Avoiding Immediate Disengagement

Another tip offered by Robinson is to avoid immediate disengagement after sex, such as turning to phones or falling asleep. She explains that such actions can lead to feelings of rejection due to the ongoing transfer of energy between partners.

Maintaining the Intimate Connection

Additionally, Robinson advises against bringing up former partners or diving into mundane topics like chores or work immediately after sex. Such conversations can disrupt the intimate connection that couples share. Instead, maintaining that intimate space can help in deepening the bond.

Respecting Post-sex Needs

Lastly, Robinson emphasizes the importance of respecting each other’s post-sex needs. Whether it’s a need for rest or activity, understanding and accommodating these needs can significantly contribute to a more fulfilling and balanced relationship.

In conclusion, Robinson’s advice offers a valuable guide to couples seeking to enhance their intimacy and contentment after sex. By incorporating these nine tips, couples can navigate their post-sex dynamics with greater understanding, respect, and care.

BNN Newsroom
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

