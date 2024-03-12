Nikki Bascome Gears Up for Welterweight Showdown with Rashad Kilpatrick in Dockyard, March 30

Bermudian boxer Nikki Bascome is set to step back into the ring against American fighter Rashad Kilpatrick in a highly anticipated welterweight bout. The co-main event, scheduled for March 30 at The Shed in Dockyard, marks Bascome's return following his unanimous victory over Alvin Lagumbay last May. Kilpatrick enters the fight with a respectable record, having secured seven wins, three by knockout, in his nine professional contests.

Advertisment

Return of the Prodigy

Bascome, with a professional record boasting 12 victories and only one defeat, is eager to reaffirm his status as a premier boxer. Despite facing a taller opponent with a longer reach, Bascome remains undeterred, drawing motivation from those who doubt his capabilities. His training regimen is designed to ensure he delivers an unforgettable performance, aiming to entertain his fans and secure another win.

Strategic Preparation

Advertisment

The Bermudian boxer's strategy involves adapting to Kilpatrick's southpaw stance and leveraging his experience against taller opponents. Bascome and his team have developed a game plan tailored to counter Kilpatrick's strengths, focusing on execution and agility inside the ring. Despite the physical challenges, Bascome's confidence in his team's strategy underscores his readiness for the upcoming bout.

Looking Beyond the Ring

While fully concentrated on his imminent fight, Bascome contemplates his future in boxing and life's priorities. With aspirations of reaching 15 professional fights, he acknowledges the physical toll of his career and the importance of family. Balancing his passion for boxing with personal responsibilities, Bascome envisions contributing to Bermuda's boxing scene while maintaining a focus on his well-being and family life.

The fight night will not only spotlight Bascome's return but also feature fellow Bermudian Andre Lambe, defending his American Boxing Organisation welterweight title. This event promises to be a thrilling showcase of talent and determination, as Bascome and Lambe aim to elevate Bermuda's presence in the international boxing arena.