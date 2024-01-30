Nigeria's VP Inaugurates New Centre of Excellence at Bayero University

On Monday, the Vice President of Nigeria, Kassim Shettima, inaugurated a new Centre of Excellence at Bayero University Kano (BUK), a project worth N15 billion. The project, funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is designed to alleviate accommodation challenges at the university's Gwarzo Road site. The complex comprises a 109-room accommodation facility, departmental blocks, and a plenary section, all equipped with cutting-edge facilities.

Addressing Education through Infrastructure

During the inauguration, Shettima emphasized the Federal Government's commitment to national development through quality education. The Vice President was represented by Dr. Tope Fashua, the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters. He highlighted the impressive growth of BUK since its establishment in 1975 as a centre of academic excellence.

Navigating Financial Challenges

Shettima also acknowledged the difficulties Nigeria faced during the global financial crisis over the past 17 years. Despite these, he noted that the worst impacts were successfully circumvented. This resilience is a testament to Nigeria's economic strategy and vision.

Advancing Academic Excellence

The new Centre of Excellence is designed to host world-class postgraduate schools with a focus on business and finance. This accomplishment is expected to play a vital role in enhancing academic excellence at BUK. The university's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sagir Abbas, expressed that the structures, completed in November 2020 but delayed in handover due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors until September 21, 2023, are crucial for reducing the burden of accommodation at the university. In his concluding remarks, Abbas thanked the CBN for their significant contribution to the project.