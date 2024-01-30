Nigeria's House of Representatives to Prioritize Security as Plenary Resumes

In response to the escalating insecurity in Nigeria, characterized by kidnappings, banditry, and the slaying of innocent citizens, the House of Representatives is set to prioritize national security as plenary resumes. The House's agenda will also tackle the constitution amendment, electoral reform, legislative oversight, public petitions, bill progression, state of the economy, constituency outreach, and foreign policy.

Emphasis on Security

The spokesperson, Hon. Akin Rotimi, highlighted the urgency for legislative intervention to address the country's security challenges. He expressed the expectation for the House to take resolute steps toward this. The House is primed to focus on growing security issues, including kidnapping and banditry, which have been a source of distress for the Nigerian populace.

Constitution Review and Electoral Reform

The House Committee on Constitution Review is tasked with considering amendments to the 1999 Constitution. The focus areas of these amendments include state and community-led police structures, justice sector reforms, and fiscal federalism. Additionally, electoral reform is on the agenda, with the House set to address the transparency and credibility of elections and possibly impose stricter sanctions for electoral offenses.

Legislative Oversight and Public Petitions

The House plans to intensify legislative oversight with more public hearings and investigative panels to probe pressing national issues. Regarding public petitions, the House has received 153 petitions and has facilitated resolutions like the compensation for an amputee electricity worker. A total of 962 bills have been received, out of which 120 have passed the Second Reading and are under Committee stage analysis.

Economic and Foreign Policy Focus

Through the 'Renewed Hope Agenda', the House aims to support economic growth and will supervise the implementation of the 2024 budget through constituency outreach. Furthermore, foreign policy will be addressed, with an emphasis on the stability of the ECOWAS region.