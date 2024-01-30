Nigeria's FG Orders Immediate Resumption of East-West Road Project

In a resolute move to expedite the completion of the long-languishing East-West road in Nigeria, the Federal Government (FG) has issued a directive for the construction firm to resume work immediately. The directive, targeted at RCC Nigeria Limited, emphasizes the importance of this infrastructure project, which is key to connecting various regions of the country and bolstering economic activities.

Resumption of the East-West Road Project

The FG has mandated RCC Nigeria Limited to recommence work on the Eleme section of the East-West Road in Rivers State, a project that had been previously suspended due to substandard work. The Minister of Works, who had originally ordered the suspension, has now called for a strict adherence to contract specifications and a swift resumption of the reconstruction work on the Eleme Onne section of the road.

Concerns Over Slow Progress and Substandard Materials

The decision to resume work on the road comes in response to concerns voiced by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, over the slow pace of work and the use of substandard materials by the contractor. The affected contractor, Renolds Construction Company, is now instructed to resume work across all sections of the project, in line with the contract specifications. The Minister has expressed his commitment to ensuring the speedy and qualitative delivery of the Federal Government's projects across the nation.

Impact on the National Development

The lifting of the suspension on the East-West Road project is expected to have significant implications for national development. The road is a vital corridor for transportation and trade within Nigeria, and its completion is anticipated to alleviate the challenges faced by commuters and businesses that rely on this major artery. Additionally, the resumption of construction work is likely to create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the region. The FG has highlighted the importance of the East-West road for national development and is taking decisive steps to ensure its timely completion.