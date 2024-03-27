Nigeria's 5G Adoption Creeps to 1.11% Amid Infrastructure and Cost Challenges

Nigeria's journey towards embracing 5G technology is progressing at a slow pace, with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) reporting a mere 1.11% adoption rate among all connections as of January 2024. Despite the excitement surrounding the capabilities of 5G, the country's telecommunications landscape remains dominated by 2G and 4G networks, posing significant challenges to the widespread adoption of the latest wireless technology.

Struggles and Strides in Nigeria's 5G Rollout

The launch of 5G networks in Nigeria, led by telecommunications giants such as MTN Nigeria, Mafab Communications, and Airtel Nigeria, marks a significant milestone in the country's tech evolution. These networks have been deployed in several major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, among others. However, the adoption rate of 5G technology remains low, hindered by the high costs of 5G-compatible devices and routers, as well as the need for substantial infrastructure development. The current telecommunications infrastructure predominantly supports 2G and 4G networks, with 2G subscriptions making up 57.78% of connections and 4G subscriptions at 31.75% as of January 2024.

Government Initiatives and Industry Challenges

In response to the sluggish adoption rates, the Nigerian government has unveiled a national 5G policy aimed at facilitating the deployment of 5G networks across major urban centers by 2025. This ambitious plan is intended to transform 5G into a pivotal driver of Nigeria's digital economy, fostering the development of smart cities and generating new employment opportunities. Despite these efforts, industry experts, including Tony Izuagbe, President of the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria, emphasize the necessity for more infrastructure and connectivity to meet the growing demand for 5G services.

Global Perspective and the Way Forward

The challenges facing Nigeria's 5G rollout are not unique, as the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) reports that Africa has the lowest 5G coverage globally, with just 6% as of December 2023. This situation is largely attributed to the continued reliance on older mobile technologies like 2G and 3G, which remain vital for providing essential services in regions with limited access to advanced networks. As Nigeria and other African nations grapple with transitioning to next-generation networks, the interplay between demand, supply, and infrastructure development will be crucial in determining the pace and success of 5G adoption.

As Nigeria strides towards a digitally empowered future, the path to widespread 5G adoption is fraught with obstacles. Yet, with strategic government policies, industry collaboration, and continued investment in infrastructure, the potential benefits of 5G technology for economic growth, connectivity, and innovation remain within reach. The journey may be gradual, but the destination promises to revolutionize the way Nigerians connect, work, and live.