Nigerian Defence Minister Pledges Investigation into Corruption Allegations Against Naval Chief

Dr. Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence in Nigeria, has pledged to probe corruption allegations against the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla. This commitment comes after an online media platform reported Ogalla's involvement in oil bunkering and contract-splitting fraud, costing the nation billions of naira. The Minister underscored the administration's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive, impartial investigation to ascertain the veracity of these charges.

The corruption allegations against Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla extend to collusion in crude oil theft, contract splitting, procurement fraud, and accepting bribes. An evidence-backed petition has been submitted, urging the President to probe the conduct of the Chief of Naval Staff. The allegations include facilitating unorganized bunkering of Nigerian crude, participation in a multimillion naira contract splitting fraud, and accepting over 170 million in bribes within the past six months.

Government's Response to the Allegations

Emphasizing the administration's zero tolerance for corruption, Dr. Matawalle pledged a thorough and unbiased investigation into the allegations. The ministry will collaborate with relevant authorities, ensuring findings are based on concrete evidence and adhere to legal standards. The Defence Ministry aims to maintain the trust of the Nigerian people by avoiding premature judgments.

The Ministry of Defence, through its spokesperson Henshaw Ogubike, acknowledged the role of the media in promoting transparency and accountability. While appreciating the press's efforts, the Ministry also called for responsible journalism that is fair, objective, and accurate. The Ministry assured the public that it would work diligently to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability within the Nigerian Armed Forces.