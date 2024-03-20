Nigeria Targets 15 Entities in Terrorism Financing Crackdown: NFIU Leads Sanctions

The Federal Government has escalated its fight against terrorism by naming 15 entities, including nine individuals and six Bureaux De Change operators, accused of financing terrorist activities. This announcement was made following the Nigeria Sanctions Committee's meeting on March 18, 2024, where these entities were recommended for sanctions due to their alleged involvement in supporting terrorism financially.

Identifying the Financiers

Among those named is Tukur Mamu, a Kaduna-based publisher currently facing trial for his alleged role in aiding terrorists behind the Abuja-Kaduna train attack in March 2022. Mamu is accused of receiving and delivering ransom payments exceeding $200,000 US, which purportedly supported ISWAP terrorists. Another individual, described as a senior commander of the Islamic State of West Africa Province Okene, gained notoriety in 2012 and is suspected of orchestrating attacks in the Federal Capital Territory and the South West Geographical Zone, including a devastating attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, on June 5, 2022.

Financial Transactions and Terrorism Links

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit's (NFIU) disclosure also sheds light on the financial transactions that facilitated the transfer of terrorist funds from Dubai to Nigeria. One accused financier allegedly transferred N60 million to terrorism convicts in 2015 and received N189 million between 2016 and 2018. These transactions are reported in a UAE court judgment as facilitating the transfer of terrorist funds. Another individual is reported to have had a total inflow of N61.4 billion and a total outflow of N51.7 billion from his accounts, indicating a significant financial operation potentially linked to terrorism financing.

Government's Response and Obligations

Under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, financial institutions and individuals are required to immediately identify, freeze, and report all funds and assets belonging to the designated persons and entities. This includes filing a Suspicious Transactions Report to the NFIU for further analysis. The document emphasizes the need for immediate action without prior notice, highlighting the government's stringent approach to curbing terrorism financing.

The recent naming and sanctioning of these individuals and entities mark a significant step in Nigeria's efforts to disrupt the financing channels of terrorism. While the sanctions aim to cripple the financial networks supporting terrorist activities, the broader implications for Nigeria's fight against terrorism and its impact on global security remain to be seen. This decisive action sends a clear message to those involved in terrorism financing, signaling the government's commitment to ensuring national security and peace.