Nigeria Sets Up Team to Assess Performance of Federal Ministries Under President Tinubu's Initiative

In a move indicative of the Nigerian government's commitment to performance and accountability, President Bola Tinubu has initiated a comprehensive assessment of federal ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs). Led by the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Mrs Hadiza Bala-Usman, a team of 140 officials has been assembled to carry out this critical task.

Assessment Team Composition

The assessment team is drawn from 35 federal government ministries, each contributing a permanent secretary, directors of planning, and other officials. This diversity ensures a broad perspective on the workings of the MDAs, setting a precedent for rigorous and unbiased evaluation.

Criteria and Consequences

The assessment focuses on key performance indicators and reporting mechanisms. Specific areas of scrutiny include the customer experience at airports managed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and an increased index of fertilizer use in agriculture. This is in line with the government's drive for improved public service delivery and food security. President Tinubu has issued a stern warning that ministers who fail to perform will be dismissed, a testament to the administration's zero-tolerance stance toward inefficiency.

The Road Ahead

The inaugural assessment is slated to begin by the end of this month, after all ministries have received their fiscal year budgets. The assessment will be part of a performance bond signed during a cabinet retreat, outlining the deliverables each ministry is expected to achieve within the 2024 budget cycle. The quarterly performance assessment of the ministers will begin in January 2024, ultimately culminating in an annual scorecard. This systematic approach signals a shift toward a more accountable and performance-oriented governance model.