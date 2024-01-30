Nigeria Criticizes Military Juntas' ECOWAS Withdrawal Amid Democratic Concerns

Nigeria, the present chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has voiced its criticism against the 'unelected' military authorities in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso for their collective decision to withdraw from the regional bloc. This move is seen as a significant blow to the unity and strength of the West African region, particularly at a time when concerns over a democratic backslide are mounting.

The military juntas in these countries have drawn widespread condemnation for their failure to uphold democratic values and for choosing isolation over collaboration. Their decision to exit ECOWAS has underlined the tension between maintaining regional unity and addressing the undemocratic practices of member states.

Implications for ECOWAS

ECOWAS, which has been conspicuously silent on the matter, is facing a weakening influence as it grapples with the challenges within the region. The departure of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, citing threats to their sovereignty, emphasizes the need for the regional body to review its strategies and sanctions.

Nigeria has expressed deep regret over the exit of the three countries, underscoring the pivotal role ECOWAS has played in promoting peace, prosperity, and democracy in the region. Nigeria stands firmly in support of the regional body, criticizing the unelected leaders for potentially denying their people the sovereign right to make crucial choices regarding freedom of movement, trade, and leadership selection.