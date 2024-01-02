en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget

In a move to quell the rising tide of poverty, the Federal Government of Nigeria has allocated N150 billion (approximately $361 million) to poverty alleviation programs in its 2024 budget. This significant fund will be invested under the National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy (NPRGS), a comprehensive plan grounded on four main pillars: macroeconomic stability, industrialization, structural policies/institutional reforms, and redistributive policies/programs.

Investing in Poverty Alleviation and Humanitarian Affairs

Beyond the N150 billion earmarked for the NPRGS, the government has set aside an additional N10.35 billion for the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. This move is a testament to the government’s commitment to battling poverty and fostering a more equitable society.

The NPRGS: A Long-term Strategy for Poverty Eradication

The NPRGS, which was approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2021 during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari, is a long-term strategy designed to combat poverty, particularly in the country’s rural regions. Spanning a 10-year period (2021-2031), the strategy comes with a hefty projected implementation cost of $1.6 trillion. By the close of the Buhari administration, the program had reportedly reached 1.8 million ‘vulnerable Nigerians’.

Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme

At present, 15 million households benefit from a monthly Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme grant of N25,000. This scheme forms part of the government’s broader effort to provide a financial safety net for its most vulnerable citizens.

Strong Leadership in the Fight Against Poverty

President Bola Tinubu, who signed the budget, has pledged to support a democracy that is progressive and focused on poverty elimination and quality education. Vice President Kashim Shettima has also emphasized the administration’s commitment to protecting enterprises, creating jobs, ensuring capital accessibility, fostering economic growth, and eradicating poverty.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

UNILAG Faces Major Challenges: Prof. Ogunsola Leads with 'FIRM' Growth Agenda

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Babri Riots Accused Arrested in Karnataka Amid Renewed Investigations

By Dil Bar Irshad

For Sale: Waterfront Property with a Unique Condition - No Sleeping Allowed

By Mazhar Abbas

Swift Paramedic Response for Unconscious Burn Victim Raises Safety Con ...
@Accidents · 26 mins
Swift Paramedic Response for Unconscious Burn Victim Raises Safety Con ...
heart comment 0
£120 Million St Helier Development Project Gets Green Light

By BNN Correspondents

£120 Million St Helier Development Project Gets Green Light
CNN Invites Global Participation in New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

CNN Invites Global Participation in New Year's Eve Celebrations
Gen Z and Millennials Turn to ‘House Hacking’ Amid a Challenging Real Estate Market

By BNN Correspondents

Gen Z and Millennials Turn to 'House Hacking' Amid a Challenging Real Estate Market
Affordable Housing: A Reality Beyond Rural Areas

By BNN Correspondents

Affordable Housing: A Reality Beyond Rural Areas
Latest Headlines
World News
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
38 seconds
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
5 mins
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda's Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics
6 mins
Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda's Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics
Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH
7 mins
Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH
Challenges and Triumphs at the Yucateco Boxing League's Eighth Week
7 mins
Challenges and Triumphs at the Yucateco Boxing League's Eighth Week
Erling Haaland Rings in the New Year in Dubai Amid Injury Recovery
7 mins
Erling Haaland Rings in the New Year in Dubai Amid Injury Recovery
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
8 mins
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Trump Warns of Economic Crisis Surpassing 1929 Great Depression if Not Reelected
8 mins
Trump Warns of Economic Crisis Surpassing 1929 Great Depression if Not Reelected
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
9 mins
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
19 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
42 mins
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
47 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
49 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
58 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
9 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app