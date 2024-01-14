Nifty IT Sector’s Bullish Run: TCS and Infosys Drive Record Highs

In an exhibition of robust market health and exceptional growth, the Nifty IT sector has seen significant expansion, with industry titans TCS and Infosys playing pivotal roles in Nifty’s record-breaking highs. On January 12, 2024, both companies registered sharp gains, assisting the Nifty in breaking free from a consolidation range it had been locked in for the preceding eight sessions. Additionally, Reliance Industries has been operating near record highs for three consecutive sessions, further reinforcing the market’s strength.

Elliott Wave: A Guide for Investors

The Elliott wave suggests that the Nifty is currently in wave iii of (v), presenting a golden opportunity for investors to buy on dips as long as the index remains above the support level of 21,580. A surge beyond the psychological hurdle of 22,000 could potentially extend the short-term upward trend, with a feasible target level of 22,118. The Nifty IT sector’s strength is evident as it has managed to maintain above the 34,000 resistance level for four weeks. It is now nearing a critical resistance level of 36,800, which, if breached, could trigger additional buying, potentially reaching a lifetime high of approximately 40,000.

Hot Stocks: TCS and Info Edge India

Within the vibrant IT sector, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Info Edge India (Naukri) are two stocks to keep an eye on. TCS closed at its highest weekly point with a 3 percent gap-up opening, signalling potential further upside. Info Edge India teeters on the brink of a breakout from an inverted head and shoulder pattern, with a possible rise expected upon closing above Rs 5,387.

Market Sentiment: Bullish and Strong

The bullish sentiment surrounding the IT sector is palpable, providing promising opportunities for investors seeking healthy returns. The market’s momentum indicators show no signs of trouble, and any overvaluation concerns may be offset by the expected growth in 2024. Moreover, potential topping action in the market, possibly influenced by the upcoming budget sessions in 2024, suggests further gains are possible. The BSE Information Technology index surged the most during the week, and the Nifty index also jumped. Several stocks in the Nifty 50 index delivered positive returns for investors, with Hero MotoCorp emerging as the top gainer.