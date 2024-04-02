Nicole Richie's Hair Fire Flashback: Joel Madden's Favorite Throwback Sparks Viral Reminder

Nicole Richie was given an unexpected blast from the past as husband Joel Madden reposted the viral moment she set her hair on fire during her 40th birthday celebration, dubbing it 'one of my favourite throwbacks.' The incident, which occurred in September 2021, resurfaced, causing a stir among fans and friends alike.

Advertisment

Viral Moment Relived

In a twist that caught everyone by surprise, Nicole Richie's 40th birthday party became an internet sensation for all the wrong reasons. As she leaned in to blow out her birthday candles, a stray flame caught her hair, leading to frantic attempts to extinguish the fire. This moment was captured and widely shared, showcasing the hazards of party celebrations. Her husband, Joel Madden, brought this incident back to light, sparking discussions and a mix of amusement and sympathy from Richie's followers.

From Viral Gaffe to Silver Screen Comeback

Advertisment

Despite the awkward reminder of her birthday mishap, Richie has not let it dampen her spirits. She recently announced her return to acting with a significant role in the remake of 'Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead.' Expressing her excitement, Richie called the opportunity a 'dream come true,' signaling a positive turn in her career. Her involvement in the remake has garnered attention, highlighting her resilience and ability to move past personal setbacks.

Reflections and Anticipations

While the viral video of Nicole Richie's hair catching fire remains a memorable moment, it has not defined her. Instead, Richie's upcoming role in 'Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead' remake has fans eagerly anticipating her performance. As she steps back into the limelight, her journey from a viral mishap to a celebrated return to acting exemplifies her dynamic presence in the entertainment industry. With the movie set to premiere on April 12, audiences are keen to witness Richie's transformation and contribution to this beloved cult classic's new iteration.