Nick Cannon Stars in Buffalo Wild Wings Commercial, Jokes About His Large Family

Buffalo Wild Wings, the popular American casual dining restaurant and sports bar franchise, has joined forces with the multi-talented Nick Cannon in a new commercial to promote their latest offer, the 'Buy One, Get One Wing' deal. Cannon, a renowned actor, comedian, and notably, a father of 12, becomes the face of this new campaign, emphasizing the value of the deal and encouraging consumers to leverage the offer.

Cannon's Humorous Take on Fatherhood in the Commercial

In the advertisement, Cannon humorously references his large family, suggesting that the promotion is particularly beneficial for someone with as many children as he has. This strategic move by Buffalo Wild Wings to have Cannon in their commercial not only appeals to their larger audience but also resonates with families, especially large ones, looking for value deals.

Cannon's Busy Life and the Connection to the Offer

The commercial also highlights Cannon's busy life as a father, indicating that the Buffalo Wild Wings offer suits his situation perfectly. The promotion includes a 50% off on traditional wings every Tuesday and free boneless wings every Thursday. This offer is available for both dine-in and take-out, as well as delivery, making it a flexible option for busy parents like Cannon.

Cannon's Personal Life and the Satirical Twist

Cannon, who shares his children with several partners, including his ex-wife Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole, and Alyssa Scott, has always been in the spotlight due to his large family and multiple relationships. This commercial provides Cannon an opportunity to have a satirical take on his life, emphasizing the importance of humor and not taking oneself too seriously, even while dealing with the complexities of life.