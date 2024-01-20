Nick Cannon Reflects on Children's Growth and Future Aspirations

As the 13th birthday of his twins approaches, actor and television host Nick Cannon finds himself contemplating their rapid growth and maturity. In a recent interview with People, the 43-year-old father reflected on the upcoming teenage years of his eldest children, Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife, pop icon Mariah Carey.

Time Flies, Children Grow

Cannon expressed his amazement at the thought of his twins turning 13 in April, a milestone that he vividly remembers from his own life. With a sense of disbelief, he acknowledged that in a swift five years, they will be college-aged adults. He spoke with fondness and pride about his children's introspective and compassionate nature, sharing anecdotes of their regular in-depth conversations and their ability to empathize with others.

Monroe's Ambition and Cannon's Support

In the conversation, Cannon revealed that Monroe, his daughter, has shown a keen interest in the entertainment industry. She aspires to attend the prestigious Yale's drama school, an ambition that Cannon wholeheartedly supports. He voiced his commitment to nurturing her dreams, ready to stand by her side as she navigates her way through her chosen path.

Co-Parenting: A Joint Effort

Cannon and Carey, who met on the set of one of her music videos, tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed their twins in 2011. Despite their divorce in 2016, they have managed to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship, putting their children's needs and happiness first. Cannon, who has fathered ten children with various partners, including Brittany Bell and Bre Tiesi, continues to be an active and engaged parent, deeply involved in his growing family's life.