NICE Recommends Zynlonta for Two Aggressive Forms of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in the UK

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has given a nod of approval for the use of Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine), a CD19-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in the treatment of two aggressive types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the United Kingdom. This recommendation comes at a crucial time, with over 10,000 new cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosed each year in the UK alone.

Zynlonta’s Role in Treating DLBCL and HGBCL

According to NICE’s guidelines, Zynlonta is now a recommended option for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBCL). However, patients must have previously undergone at least two systemic treatments, including Roche's Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin), unless it is contraindicated or not tolerated.

Evidence-Based Decision

NICE’s decision is grounded in the evolving treatment landscape for these types of lymphomas and the urgent need for new options. The clinical data from the LOTIS-2 study, which showed a 48.3% overall response rate and a 24.8% complete remission rate for Zynlonta, significantly influenced this recommendation. The median overall survival with Zynlonta was noted to be 9.53 months, and the median progression-free survival was 4.93 months.

Recognition from the Medical Community

Sobi UK, which has been granted rights by ADC Therapeutics to develop and commercialize Zynlonta outside the US and certain Asian countries, has welcomed NICE's decision. The firm emphasized Zynlonta's manageable safety profile and its potential to fill a gap in current treatment options. Professor Andrew Davies from the University of Southampton also recognized the value of Zynlonta's addition to available treatment options, particularly for patients in need of immediate care due to rapid disease progression.