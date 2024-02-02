NHBP Chairperson Jamie Stuck Joins Michigan Opioid Advisory Commission

On January 16, 2024, Jamie Stuck, Chairperson of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP) Tribal Council, found himself appointed to a critical role in the Michigan Opioid Advisory Commission (OAC). The decision, made by Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, marks a significant moment in the fight against opioid abuse and its devastating effects on Michigan communities, particularly those within federally recognized tribes.

Representing Michigan's Tribal Nations

Stuck's assignment to the OAC brings a vital voice to the table. Responsible for advising the state legislature on the use of opioid settlement funds, the OAC will now benefit from Stuck's unique insight into the needs of Michigan's 12 federally recognized tribes. His role will be pivotal in determining how best to allocate these funds to address the specific challenges faced by tribal communities.

A Significant Settlement

The appointment comes at a time when Michigan is set to receive nearly $800 million from opioid settlements over the next 18 years. Half of these funds go directly to local governments, while the remaining 50% is funneled into the state's Michigan Opioid Healing and Recovery Fund. With such significant amounts at stake, the need for careful, informed decision-making has never been more critical.

Addressing the Opioid Crisis

Michigan's struggle with the opioid crisis has been highlighted with shocking statistics. Between 2000 and 2020, the state's opioid death rate surged by an average of 13.9% each year. The fight against this epidemic has been further complicated by the involvement of corporations like Publicis Health, a global marketing and communications firm implicated in the crisis. The company recently agreed to a $350 million national settlement, of which Michigan will receive nearly $11.7 million.

Stuck's appointment to the OAC represents another step towards addressing the opioid crisis. His leadership, coupled with a clear understanding of the needs of Michigan's tribal communities, will undoubtedly contribute to the effective use of opioid settlement funds and the battle against substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.