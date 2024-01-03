NFU Warns of Potential Consolidation in Horticulture; Urban gro Inc Secures $20M Contract

With the dawn of a new year, the National Farmers Union (NFU) has raised an alarm over a potential further consolidation in the horticulture sector. This concern stems from a third consecutive year of escalating production costs and inadequate returns for producers. A report by Promar International reveals a worrisome 39% increase in production costs over the past two years, largely driven by significant spikes in energy, labor, and fertilizer expenses.

The Plight of the Producers

Chairman of the NFU’s horticulture and potatoes board, Martin Emmett, has voiced his apprehensions regarding the unstable costs of production, the unpredictability of workforce availability, and supply chains failing to trickle down sufficient value to growers. Despite the tireless efforts by growers to keep up the supply of home-grown fruits and vegetables on supermarket shelves, the continued existence of some businesses hangs in the balance should the current pressures persist.

Advocating for Fairness and Self-sufficiency

The NFU is championing changes aimed at restoring fairness in the horticulture supply chain. The Farmers Union’s proposal includes the introduction of a five-year rolling Seasonal Workers Scheme, and the establishment of more equitable contracts, especially with retailers. The ultimate objective is to boost self-sufficiency in vegetables and fruit, considering the UK currently produces a scanty 50% of its vegetable needs and a paltry 15% of its fruit needs.

Pressure on Supply Chain Margins

The pressure exerted by retailers on supply chain margins is also a significant concern. It was noted that some supermarkets were selling produce below production cost during the Christmas period. Morrisons supermarket has also recently declared significant price cuts on over 500 products, a move that could further strain producers.

In a separate but related development, Urban gro Inc has secured a design-build contract, valued at approximately $20 million, with a U.S.-based multi-state cannabis operator. This contract is projected to enhance the company’s financial performance and stock market position. As an integrated professional services consulting firm, Urban gro Inc is known for its expertise and turnkey approach in streamlining complex projects, guiding clients through the next phases of their projects.