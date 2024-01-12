en English
BNN Newsroom

Nexus G1: A Cinematic Revolution in the Making

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:35 am EST
Renowned industrial designer, filmmaker, and CGI artist, Thomas Boland, has unveiled plans for a groundbreaking cinema camera, the Nexus G1. The camera, still in its preliminary stages, is a proposed upgrade to the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K (BMPCC6K), promising heightened ease of use and professional features.

Nexus G1: A New Breed of Cinema Camera

The Nexus G1 is envisioned as a modular box form factor cinema camera, designed to offer superior ergonomic and technical optimization. The camera is set to feature a composite body crafted from polymer and alloy elements, striking a perfect balance between strength and lightweight maneuverability. Unlike the BMPCC6K, the Nexus G1 will boast a rear-mounted mini micro v mount battery, extending runtime and enhancing handheld balance.

Amplified Features for Enhanced Cinematography

Boland has charted out a bevy of features for the Nexus G1. From enhanced battery and power systems to upgraded video monitoring and camera control, the Nexus G1 aims to redefine the cinematic experience. A standout feature is the built-in LCD-type electronic ND filter, a first for cinema cameras. Furthermore, the Nexus G1 will offer a wide range of storage and media options, various lens mounts, mounting points, handles, body dimensions, and ports.

Development and Funding: A Response to Skepticism

Boland has addressed skepticism surrounding his ambitious project, clarifying that the Nexus G1 is entirely self-funded, thereby dispelling any notions of it being a scam. The promotional renders and animations, while impressive, were created using Boland’s CGI skills and do not represent a physical prototype as yet. The project has not initiated any crowdfunding, further solidifying its credibility.

The Nexus G1 is expected to be ready by mid-2024 and is projected to be priced at a few thousand USD. As the project continues to evolve, Boland is actively seeking critical input from the filmmaking community, enabling the Nexus G1 to cater to their specific needs.

As Yossy, the founder of Y.M.Cinema Magazine, has urged readers to subscribe for more updates on cinematography and filmmaking, the Nexus G1 promises to be a fascinating journey to follow. Be it prebuilt cameras or kits for experienced DIY users, the Nexus G1 is poised to revolutionize the world of cinematography.

BNN Newsroom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

