Newpark Hotel Kilkenny Bags Ireland's Favourite Family Friendly Hotel Award

The Newpark Hotel Kilkenny has been crowned as Ireland's Favourite Family Friendly Hotel at the noteworthy Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards. The award is a testament to their unwavering dedication to curating exceptional family experiences. The hotel has set a new benchmark for family-friendly hospitality with its innovative and engaging offerings.

Jurassic Newpark: A Dinosaur-Themed Marvel

The Jurassic Newpark experience, an immersive dinosaur-themed adventure park located within the hotel's premises, has significantly contributed to their success. This complimentary offering for guests has played a pivotal role in redefining family-friendly hospitality.

Array of Family-Friendly Attractions

Beyond the Jurassic Newpark experience, the hotel boasts a variety of family-friendly amenities and activities. The newly introduced Jurassic Bounce experience, an Adventure Trail, a Tree-Top Adventure Playground with a Zip Line, a Mini wildlife farm, and go-karting are among the multitudinous attractions that promise an unforgettable family vacation. Additionally, guests can indulge in a peaceful nature walk or embark on a whimsical Fairy Trail.

Acknowledging The Team's Efforts

General Manager Niall Dunne expressed immense pride and gratitude for the recognition. He attributed the success to the team's dedication, the contribution of local suppliers, and the Flynn Hotel Collection. He also acknowledged the efforts of co-General Manager Mark Flynn and the hotel staff in upholding the hotel's commitment to providing unparalleled family experiences.

The hotel also caters to adults, offering a relaxing infinity pool, spa treatments, dining options, and live music, thereby ensuring a well-rounded family holiday experience. With this accolade, the Newpark Hotel Kilkenny continues to carve its niche in Ireland's hospitality industry, setting new standards of family-friendly services.