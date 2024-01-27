Newly Constructed Panoramic View Cabin in Ellijay Listed for $1.475M

A newly constructed cabin in the picturesque locale of Ellijay, Georgia, has come on the market with a price tag of $1,475,000, presenting a compelling blend of modern design and rustic ambiance. Spread over 3,300 square feet and nestled on 1.5 acres of land, the five-story structure is an architectural marvel by Timberwood Construction. The real estate listing is spearheaded by Regina Payne from Re/Max Town and Country.

Unparalleled Scenic Views

The cabin's primary draw lies in its long-range panoramic views, which can be savored from each room and the covered decks spanning all five stories. The top level of the house, referred to as the tower room, accentuates this viewing experience, serving as an additional bedroom or a cozy movie-watching space.

An Abode of Modern Comforts

The house is thoughtfully designed with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The main living area is a sight to behold, with its floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace and large windows that not only let in an abundance of natural light but also frame the magnificent views outside.

Entertainment Galore

Adding to the allure of the house is a party deck on the lowest level, complete with an outdoor kitchen. It comes equipped with a pizza oven, rotisserie grill, sink, and refrigerator. A standout feature is the unique color-changing mountain-shaped lighting that adds a whimsical touch to the setting. This party deck sets the stage for memorable gatherings against the backdrop of nature's grandeur.

The property, located approximately 10 miles from downtown Ellijay, is part of a neighborhood that comprises both primary residences and vacation rentals. The access to the property via dirt roads contributes to the mountainous ambiance of the area, providing a rustic charm.