Newcastle Homes to Spearhead New Residential Subdivision Project in Shelby County

In a move that promises to revitalize local residential spaces, renowned development company, Newcastle Homes, has obtained approval for a new subdivision project in Shelby County, Alabama. The proposed development, christened Isaac's Gap -- Phase 1, is set to breathe new life into a 25.6-acre plot, morphing it into a thriving community of 61 residential lots interspersed with four common areas. The plot, nestled behind Shadywood Circle and in proximity to Brasher's Chapel Church on Highway 43 in Sterrett, AL, is earmarked for this transformation.

Shelby County Planning Commission Gives the Go-Ahead

The Shelby County Planning Commission meticulously reviewed the proposal during their meeting in August 2023 and gave it their stamp of approval. The commission's vote leaned heavily in favor of the project, with a 5 to 1 verdict cementing the green light for the development.

Newcastle Homes: A Pillar of Central Alabama's Development

Newcastle Homes, with its headquarters in Pelham, Alabama, is no stranger to new residential constructions. Over the past 25 years, the company has successfully built homes for more than 2000 families across various communities in Central Alabama, marking a significant presence in the region. The approval of the Isaac's Gap subdivision not only underscores the company's expertise but also signals a continuation of its pivotal role in local development.

Isaac's Gap: A New Chapter in Residential Expansion

The Isaac's Gap project represents more than just another feather in Newcastle Homes' cap; it symbolizes the ongoing expansion of residential spaces in the region. As the development unfolds, it will undoubtedly contribute to the area's socio-economic fabric, offering new housing options for families and bolstering real estate dynamics in Shelby County.