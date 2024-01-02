en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Newbus Grange Country Park Set for Historic Building Transformation

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Newbus Grange Country Park Set for Historic Building Transformation

The historical Grade II listed building nestled within the premises of Newbus Grange Country Park, near Hurworth, is set to embark on a new chapter in its life. The former care home and hotel, currently in a state of disrepair, is earmarked for a transformative redevelopment project as part of the expansion of the caravan park.

A Renewed Lease of Life

Stirring from its prolonged state of neglect, the historic building is slated to be converted into functional office spaces and comfortable apartments. This move is embedded in the park’s expansion plan which already accommodates over 150 caravans and lodges. The project’s blueprint also includes making room for an additional 70 caravan lodges, thereby enhancing the park’s capacity to cater to more residents.

Preserving Historical Significance

While the redevelopment aims at infusing new life into the building, it also intends to conserve its historical significance that has been marred by damage due to neglect. The ground floor of the building will serve as workspace for Maguires County Parks staff, and the upper floors will metamorphose into private apartments. A separate entrance will be designed for these apartments, ensuring privacy and convenience for the residents.

Planning and Expectations

The planning application for this project, submitted by Cotterhill Limited, is scheduled for review later this year. The redevelopment is expected to not only boost the park’s appeal but also prevent further damage to the building’s historical features. Thus, it ensures the preservation of this heritage site for future generations. The former care facility, known as Cygnet Newbus Grange, was shut down after receiving an ‘inadequate’ rating from the Care Quality Commission in 2019.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Palm Springs International Film Festival Makes a Celebrated Return with Star-Studded Lineup

By BNN Correspondents

Eliza Isichei, Bachelor Nation Alum, Sparks Rumors of New Love Interest

By Israel Ojoko

Morgan Branaman: A Queen Engaged in Community and Preparing for State Pageant

By BNN Correspondents

How Global Reinsurance Managed Record-Breaking National Catastrophic Losses in 2023

By Nimrah Khatoon

Acorns Charity Appeals for Unwanted Christmas Presents to Support Thei ...
@BNN Newsroom · 10 mins
Acorns Charity Appeals for Unwanted Christmas Presents to Support Thei ...
heart comment 0
Therap Services Unveils Innovative Document Storage Module for Enhanced Compliance and Operations

By BNN Correspondents

Therap Services Unveils Innovative Document Storage Module for Enhanced Compliance and Operations
Barratt Developments’ Philanthropy: Over £520,000 Donated to Scottish Charities in 2023

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Barratt Developments' Philanthropy: Over £520,000 Donated to Scottish Charities in 2023
Tariq Ahmad Zargar Inspects Developmental Projects, Pushes for Sustainable Development in Balhama and Khonmoh

By Israel Ojoko

Tariq Ahmad Zargar Inspects Developmental Projects, Pushes for Sustainable Development in Balhama and Khonmoh
Abandoned Puppies and Tragic Loss: Test of Resilience for Northern Ireland’s Animal Charities

By BNN Correspondents

Abandoned Puppies and Tragic Loss: Test of Resilience for Northern Ireland's Animal Charities
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview
25 seconds
Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview
Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing
35 seconds
Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
1 min
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
2 mins
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
2 mins
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
2 mins
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
2 mins
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
2 mins
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
2 mins
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
22 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
26 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
29 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
36 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app