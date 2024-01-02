Newbus Grange Country Park Set for Historic Building Transformation

The historical Grade II listed building nestled within the premises of Newbus Grange Country Park, near Hurworth, is set to embark on a new chapter in its life. The former care home and hotel, currently in a state of disrepair, is earmarked for a transformative redevelopment project as part of the expansion of the caravan park.

A Renewed Lease of Life

Stirring from its prolonged state of neglect, the historic building is slated to be converted into functional office spaces and comfortable apartments. This move is embedded in the park’s expansion plan which already accommodates over 150 caravans and lodges. The project’s blueprint also includes making room for an additional 70 caravan lodges, thereby enhancing the park’s capacity to cater to more residents.

Preserving Historical Significance

While the redevelopment aims at infusing new life into the building, it also intends to conserve its historical significance that has been marred by damage due to neglect. The ground floor of the building will serve as workspace for Maguires County Parks staff, and the upper floors will metamorphose into private apartments. A separate entrance will be designed for these apartments, ensuring privacy and convenience for the residents.

Planning and Expectations

The planning application for this project, submitted by Cotterhill Limited, is scheduled for review later this year. The redevelopment is expected to not only boost the park’s appeal but also prevent further damage to the building’s historical features. Thus, it ensures the preservation of this heritage site for future generations. The former care facility, known as Cygnet Newbus Grange, was shut down after receiving an ‘inadequate’ rating from the Care Quality Commission in 2019.