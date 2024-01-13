Newborough Beach Access Route Relocated for Enhanced Stability and Accessibility

In North Wales, the all-ability access route to Newborough Beach on Anglesey, a popular destination attracting around half a million visitors annually, has been relocated. The move was necessitated after the initial path was buried under sand, following its installation in July of the previous year.

Relocation to a More Stable Location

The access route, ingeniously crafted from recycled plastic matting, was shifted to a locale that promises more stability and protection from the relentless natural dune processes. Natural Resources Wales (NRW), the custodian of this site, affirmed that the matting’s relocation was a mere stone’s throw from the original position and is expected to provide enhanced shelter.

Public Reception and Future Plans

The repositioning operation has been largely well-received by the public, with some beachgoers even volunteering to help clear sand from the matting in the future. In a collaborative effort to further boost accessibility to the sea, NRW is joining forces with Anglesey Council to supply beach wheelchairs.

Preserving the Natural Landscape

The beach, a magnet for visitors, features timber boarding as an integral part of the walkway. These accessibility enhancements form part of wider efforts to manage this dynamic landscape and shield it from unnatural erosion. Nestled close to the beach is Ynys Llanddwyn, renowned for its romantic atmosphere and its ties to St Dwynwen, the Welsh patron saint of love. The recent shift in the access route is perceived as a stop-gap solution to the ongoing challenge of providing beach access amidst a constantly changing environment.