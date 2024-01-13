en English
Newborough Beach Access Route Relocated for Enhanced Stability and Accessibility

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:52 am EST
In North Wales, the all-ability access route to Newborough Beach on Anglesey, a popular destination attracting around half a million visitors annually, has been relocated. The move was necessitated after the initial path was buried under sand, following its installation in July of the previous year.

Relocation to a More Stable Location

The access route, ingeniously crafted from recycled plastic matting, was shifted to a locale that promises more stability and protection from the relentless natural dune processes. Natural Resources Wales (NRW), the custodian of this site, affirmed that the matting’s relocation was a mere stone’s throw from the original position and is expected to provide enhanced shelter.

Public Reception and Future Plans

The repositioning operation has been largely well-received by the public, with some beachgoers even volunteering to help clear sand from the matting in the future. In a collaborative effort to further boost accessibility to the sea, NRW is joining forces with Anglesey Council to supply beach wheelchairs.

Preserving the Natural Landscape

The beach, a magnet for visitors, features timber boarding as an integral part of the walkway. These accessibility enhancements form part of wider efforts to manage this dynamic landscape and shield it from unnatural erosion. Nestled close to the beach is Ynys Llanddwyn, renowned for its romantic atmosphere and its ties to St Dwynwen, the Welsh patron saint of love. The recent shift in the access route is perceived as a stop-gap solution to the ongoing challenge of providing beach access amidst a constantly changing environment.

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

